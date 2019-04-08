Over 15,000 Music Fans Stormed VGMA Nominees Jam in Kumasi

The 2019 edition of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards nominees jam successfully took place at the Kumasi Mall on Saturday 6th April in the Ashanti Region with over 15, 000 music fans in attendance.

Adina and Obaapa Christy were the only musicians billed but could not perform due to some unforseen hitches.

According to Attractive Mustapha, the programme run smoothly as planned by organisers except that some patriots who were seemingly over enthused and behaved in a nearly chaotic manner almost caused a stampede and some minor technical issues.

Dancehall artistes Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy delivered an electrifying performance that left music lovers begging for more.

The Shatta Movement boss performed almost all his hit songs and as usual, delivered an energetic performance.

Shatta Wale also performed with his SM militants and it was obvious the fans were having the time of their lives as they sang along

Stonebwoy also didn’t fail to thrill music lovers as he performed his hit songs and also his current single with OV.

Below are the pictures and videos of the event

