Miss Malaika 2019 Launched

This year’s edition of Miss Malaika was officially launched at a ceremony at the Tang Palace Hotel in Accra on Friday, April 5.

The launch was attended by the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr Ziblim Iddi and Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Madam Cynthia Morrison.

Speaking at the launch, Miss Ghana 2018, Nana Ama Benson said being Miss Ghana was not only about the glitz and glamour but also about the ability to assist others in need.

“The past few months have been incredibly awesome working with the Miss Ghana Foundation. I have been taught so many useful things and experienced so much dedication for which I am thankful.”

“Being Miss Ghana has opened my eyes to the plight of people. Considering the many projects we undertake such as the blood drive, scoliosis and juvenile delinquent mentorship, just to mention a few, these have helped me to reach out to others where they need help the most,” she noted.

Gender Minister, Cynthia Morrison bemoaned that there were so many negativity around Miss Ghana but now that she was involved, she would make sure the positives were spoken of more.

“Usually, we use only the three winners for projects but this time around, all contestants will be used so that whatever project they bring on board will be realised. Let’s let the world know that Miss Ghana is about beauty with brains, whoever wins will be an ambassador for Ghana,” she said.

The CEO of Exclusive Events Ghana, Inna Maryam Patty, said she and her team were urged each year because of the beautiful results they achieve with each batch of young ladies who pass through the Miss Ghana School, the school for empowering women.

“We have watched with admiration and inner satisfaction the various level Miss Ghana titleholders, their runners-up, regional queens or contestants have risen to, as well as the marvellous works they do in changing the dynamics, reshaping conversations, all in the bid to ensure a woman’s voice is heard and not heeded, not overlooked nor ignored.

“We keep hearing about the need to develop our society on our airwaves, the answer is simple; there is no tool for development more effective than the empowerment of women.

“Today, I choose to focus on the value addition the oldest beauty pageant has had on society and the world at large and the need for corporate Ghana and society at large to support and defend the brand with all our might. After all, isn’t it Miss Ghana, our national pride and heritage,” she noted.

Launching the event, Dr Ziblim Iddi commended Exclusive Events Ghana for the good work they have done over the years.

“Miss Ghana is our baby, the Miss Ghana pageant and Miss Ghana Foundation are as old as Ghana. This is a national asset that we cannot allow it to collapse, the ministry is ready to partner with Exclusive Events Ghana,” he said.

He also commended the Miss Ghana pageant and Miss Ghana Foundation for their corporate social responsibility in making sure that they support the underprivileged in society.