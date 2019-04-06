I Receive Over 500 Marriage Proposals On Social Media Daily —Pacy Mordey

Fast-rising afro-beat act, Pacy Mordey says she receives over 500 marriage proposals on social media daily.

According to the World Map Records signee, this happened after she released her maiden single "Korti Beka", which has dominated the airwaves over the past months.

''I'm not bothered about the proposals because I’m not ready to be in a relationship. For now, I want to focus on doing some good music.

''I acknowledge their admiration for me but I will urge them to support me because I have a lot to offer them. I'm pleading with them to support my music and they should expect something big this year,'' Pacy Mordey revealed.

Noted for her unique singing prowess, Pacy Mordey recently dropped her new single ''Boa Me'', a song that seeks to inspire the youth.

—GNA