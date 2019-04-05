Keita Cheated On Me— Eazzy Reveals

After keeping quiet for sometime now, songstress Eazzy has finally opened up on why she broke off her relationship with her Big Brother Africa mate Keita Osei Massai.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM with Andy Dosty, Eazzy revealed her ex-boyfriend Keita cheated on her with another lady while she was on tour in London.

According to the singer, someone tweeted about seeing him in the club with another lady.

Eazzy stated, “when I questioned him, he told me they were chilling in the club.”

“Another artiste hit me up and said ‘I just saw your man in the club what’s up?’ So, I started digging to find out more information,” Eazzy stated.

She disclosed that the girl Keita cheated on her with was the girlfriend of another guy in the industry.

The “Wengeze” hitmaker said she could not give Keita the chance to apologise.

“I have two deal breakers in a relationship: When you cheat on me or you physically abuse me, we are done. That is that,” Eazzy said.

The artiste said even though she has moved on and harbours no bitterness, she was really hurt and wants nothing to do with him ever again.

“I am the type to give my all to a relationship and expect the same,” she added.

Eazzy revealed contrary to popular beliefs, she was dating Keita three years before they went into the Big Brother Africa house.

The duo made their relationship public after entering the Big Brother Africa reality show.

She cleared the air of cheating on him.

“His elder brother tried to intervene at some point. When something is beautiful I guess people can see it but it depends on the people involved and I did not want it anymore,” he added.

Eazzy explained that she first denied the rumours that Keita cheated on her when it came to the limelight for personal reasons.

---myjoyonline