70% Of Shatta Wale's Fans Are Fools—David Oscar

Ghanaian comedian turned reggae musician David Oscar, has launched a scattling attack on Shatta Wale and his fans for persistently making derogatory comments about Stonebwoy on social media.

The Bhim Nation President who is in Jamaica recently was spotted working with popular acts like Beenie Man, Tarrus Riley and Sean Paul’s artiste Chi Ching Ching, leaving his fans excited that he is getting his music to cross borders.

However, moments after the footage of Stonebwoy with the Jamaican acts hit social media, his arch-rival, Shatta Wale shared a tweet saying that featuring artistes does not make one a big star.

“Featuring everyone in the music industry doesn’t make you a big star but makes people get tired of you so quick ..check the statistaks…am waiting for the spelling b ppl too for word corrections [sic],” he tweeted.

This tweet may have attracted David Oscar who also took to the same platform to call out the “My Level” hitmaker and his fans for always passing comments to belittle Stonebwoy no matter how far he goes.

David Oscar jumped to the defense of Stonebwoy and advised Ghanaians to rather get used to Shatta Wale’s “envious” antics whilst labelling 70 percent of his fans fools.

“Even if @stonebwoyb wins # TheGrammys, @shattawalegh will find a way to belittle it because it won't be him ... we better get used to his envious induced foolishness. it certainly can't be worse than the nation's economy. No wonder 70percent of his fans are all fools,” he wrote.