Kumasi To Host Seminar On Events Management

The Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi is gearing up to host a day’s seminar on events management. With incessant calls on the government and private individuals for the establishment of modern event centres and recreation facilities in Kumasi, it has become important for various players in the said field to gear up to the ever-growing demand and deliver with expertise.

In line with this, I Commerce Events, an events management firm together with NYDJ Live Media, a multimedia and promotions outfit, have put together a day’s seminar dubbed ‘Events 101: A Conversation About Events Management In Kumasi’.

Scheduled for April 10, 2019, at the Watch & Dine Cinema in Kumasi, the event is expected to see in attendance media personalities, industry players in the field of event management and interested parties.

They will together learn and share knowledge on making events in Kumasi an attractive venture, offer quality and innovative ways of staying on top of their business and boosting tourism in the city at large.

Notable speakers confirmed for the event include Ama Duncan, Founder of Corporate Training Solutions; Nana Benyin Anumel, Head of Events Ultimate FM; Cleo S Brown, Patra’s Signature; Louis Lamis of Liezer-Legacy and Dr Kwasi Baffour Gyimah, CEO of I Commerce Events.

A statement by the organisers said the seminar is open to industry professionals who wish to learn and share knowledge to make the sector better.

Interested persons can fill the Google document provided in this link Events 101: A Conversation About Events Management To Be Held In Kumasi .

