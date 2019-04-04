Okyeame Kwame Advocates Support For Climate-Smart Technologies For Rural Folks

Okyeame Kwame

Ghana's Climate Change Ambassador, Okyeame Kwame has called on the government and individuals to support projects that will help preserve the environment.

The award-winning musician made this call at the Africa Climate Change week which took place at the Accra International Conference Centre last week.

He said this in a speech delivered at the programme.

“I am doing my part through music, social media and advocacy to help build capacity and raise awareness. I invite you to throw your weight behind a greater drive to administer CLIMATE-SMART technologies to people in the rural landscape," he noted.

The 'Made in Ghana' hitmaker also detailed feedback from his visit to 52 communities in the Brong Ahafo and Western Regions as Climate Change Ambassador.

He said the people were really excited and willing to participate in climate-response interventions. But the investment under the Ghana DGM Project covers only 52 communities and would want other eligible communities beyond Brong Ahafo and Western Regions to experience the goodness of DGM.

“They asked me to ask you humbly – ‘Is it possible to increase the investment in capacity building so that more communities can switch to sustainable practices?’” he further stated.

Okyeame added that his support to these communities had conscientised the people about the need to protect their environment rather than migrate to urban areas in search for other sources of livelihood.

“The youth say with the knowledge gained from the climate change capacity building, they wish to stay and return to sustainable farming. However, they plead that the farm destructive activities of nomadic herdsmen and bush fires that happen in their community be checked and regulated carefully,” he added.

Solidaridad West Africa appointed Okyeame Kwame, born Kwame Nsiah-Apau, as a Climate Change Ambassador on the Ghana Dedicated Grant Mechanism (DGM) project on January 24, 2018.

Since becoming the ambassador, Kwame has helped to drum home the impact of climate change by visiting rural communities, using his artwork to create awareness and advocate for climate-smart practices.

Africa Climate Week 2019, brought together leading sustainability innovators from the public and private sectors for an energetic and honest dialogue about African climate concerns and the next steps in combatting them.

It is the first Regional Climate Week of 2019, to be followed by Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Caribbean Climate Weeks.

The event was focused on bridging the divide between parties to the UN's push for climate action and nonparty entities looking to make a difference at national and communal levels in their own ways.

It will explore the rich potential of Africa to build on existing strides in energy, agriculture, and human settlements and set an example on the world stage.

Also, present at the Africa Climate Week programme which took place from March 18-22 in Accra was President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Other dignitaries were the Mayor of Kumasi, Osei Asibbey- Antwi, Deputy Minister for Finance, Abena Osei-Asare and Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama.

Others were Minister for Environment Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng and Minister for Planning, Prof. George Gyan-Baffour.

—Myjoyonline