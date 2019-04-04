Journalists Should Be Blamed For Demise Of Highlife – Gyedu Blay Ambolley

Veteran highlife musician, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley has accused the media of playing a major role leading to people losing interest in Ghana’s musical heritage, highlife.

The highlife singer in an interview on Kasapa FM, blamed the media for encouraging especially the young artistes to totally deviate from the foundation on which the entire Ghana music industry was built.

“The younger ones are doing dancehall and things like that and the media is hailing them. The radio stations, all of them are playing dancehall and things like that.”

Mr. Gyedu-Blay lamented that the neglect of the music genre by the youngsters is a big problem the veterans should take seriously and revive it because of its significance to the music industry.

“The highlife that our elders left, the younger ones are not doing it. They are doing more dancehall, singing in patoa, doing reggae and putting highlife behind.”

He called on the elders to join hands to create a united front saying, “One man cannot fight a dozen. We need to put our heads together. If we do not put our heads together as musicians, then we will face the same problems we are facing now.”

According to him, the media is helping music that comes out of our heritage to vanish. But it will not vanish anyway. Because highlife is the source of every music in the world, so it must not vanish.”

The highlife legend reiterated that highlife is not just Ghanaian music but it is also a sense of pride but distinguishes us to the world as a rich country with good music.