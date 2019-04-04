Debbie has no involvement in the NBC show, but Gray-El believes she must have given the information to Jennifer, who then created World of Dance.
He is seeking US$5 million in actual damages and $1.5 million in punitive damages.
World of Dance sees dance performers including solo acts and larger groups, representing any style of dance, competing for a grand prize of $1 million. Their performances are judged by Jennifer alongside Ne-Yo and Derek Hough.
The series was created in partnership with pre-eminent global dance brand, World of Dance, which produces dance competitions and dance lifestyle events in more than 25 countries, spanning the US, Europe, South America, and Asia.
Jennifer Lopez Sued $6.5m Over World Of Dance
Jennifer Lopez and husband Alex Rodriguez.
Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Debbie has no involvement in the NBC show, but Gray-El believes she must have given the information to Jennifer, who then created World of Dance.
He is seeking US$5 million in actual damages and $1.5 million in punitive damages.
World of Dance sees dance performers including solo acts and larger groups, representing any style of dance, competing for a grand prize of $1 million. Their performances are judged by Jennifer alongside Ne-Yo and Derek Hough.
The series was created in partnership with pre-eminent global dance brand, World of Dance, which produces dance competitions and dance lifestyle events in more than 25 countries, spanning the US, Europe, South America, and Asia.
—perthnow.com.au