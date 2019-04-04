Jennifer Lopez Sued $6.5m Over World Of Dance

Jennifer Lopez and husband Alex Rodriguez.

Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Debbie has no involvement in the NBC show, but Gray-El believes she must have given the information to Jennifer, who then created World of Dance.

He is seeking US$5 million in actual damages and $1.5 million in punitive damages.

World of Dance sees dance performers including solo acts and larger groups, representing any style of dance, competing for a grand prize of $1 million. Their performances are judged by Jennifer alongside Ne-Yo and Derek Hough.

The series was created in partnership with pre-eminent global dance brand, World of Dance, which produces dance competitions and dance lifestyle events in more than 25 countries, spanning the US, Europe, South America, and Asia.

—perthnow.com.au