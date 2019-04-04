Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale To Drop First Official Collabo At VGMA Nominees Jam?

Controversial dancehall musician Shatta Wale and his biggest industry ‘rival’ Stonebwoy are said to be preparing together to perform simultaneously at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards nominees jam.

The event which precedes the main awards is scheduled to take place in Kumasi, the capital city of Ashanti Region on Saturday, 6th April, 2019.

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have been in a verbal tussle for some time now in what looks like a battle for supremacy over who reigns as the ‘king’ of the Reggae/Dancehall genre in Ghana.

Rumors are that the ‘self-acclaimed dancehall king and the Top Skanka’ have finally recorded a song together and are setting the tone to release it at the nominees jam.

Efforts are being made to confirm this amazing News with Charterhouse, the organizers of VGMA.

Meanwhile both artistes have been nominated for the artiste of the year and artiste of the decade categories of this year’s edition of the VGMA

Kumasi promises to be exciting this weekend as popular artistes including the energetic gospel songstress Obaapa Christie, Flowking Stone, Ponobiom, Adina,Wendy Stay, Dopenation, Kweku Gyasi and many others will shake the Garden city.