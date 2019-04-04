Ghanaians Trolls Can Make You Cry For No Reason - Songstress Queen Haizel

Ghanaian songstress Mercedes Haizel Cobbinah who is popularly known as Queen Haizel few days after the 3music awards posted on her Facebook timeline;

Ghanaian Trolls can Make u Cry For no Reason but their own Frustrations in Life. Forgetting that Some Of Us are Aquatic, We feed on Tears To Survive 😂😂😂

What led to the post was as a result of people trolling her on a video going viral of her slaying on the red-carpet on the award night.

According to the songstress she is really enjoying all the comments Ghanaians are putting out there and very glad she's been noticed among the lot that attended the ceremony.

Source: Kobbygossips.com