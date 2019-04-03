"Haven't heard Petrah's music" - M.anifest replies fan.

Ghanaian rapper M.anifest has disclosed on social media he hasn't heard any of singer Petrah's songs although we need more females buzzing and flourishing in the scene.

The multiple award-winning rapper during his hash tag Ask Manifest session with followers on twitter was asked by a fan

"@manifestive With all due regards.... do you think @petrah0 the Ghanaian female act is good and are we going to get a collabo? #AskManifest"

but the rapper then quoted the tweet and replied by saying

"Haven't heard her music TBH but will check her out. We need more females buzzing and flourishing in the scene!

#AskManifest"



Petrah is a Ghanaian female act who recently released a street banger dubbed 'Tiaso' and it's enjoying massive airplay across various platforms.

Check out her 'Tiaso' video;



