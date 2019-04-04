Modern Ghana logo

General News | Apr 4, 2019

Popular Nollywood Actress Dies After Childbirth

Staff Writer
Olabisi Monsurat Ishola
Popular Nollywood actress, Olabisi Monsurat Ishola has died. Bisket, a member of the Theatre and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), passed away during the weekend barely 10 days after welcoming her new baby.

The death of Bisket, the CEO of Bisket Movie Concept, was confirmed to the media on Tuesday by fellow Yoruba actress, Omolola Olumide.

Bisket’s death is coming almost three months after the death of a colleague, Gbenga Akintunde aka Burger, who died at the age of 47 on January 4 2019.

On February 27, another actor, Rotimi Alfred Popoola was announced dead by the Ogun state chapter of TAMPAN.

—Dailypost.ng

