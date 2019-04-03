Vodafone, Two Others To Be Honoured At MUSIGA Grand Ball

A philanthropist together with Vodafone Ghana and 4Syte TV are to be honoured at the MUSIGA Presidential Grand Ball scheduled for Sunday, April 7.

The honorees, who will receive the Music Industry Pillars Awards are, Dr Kofi Abban, CEO of Rigworld; telecommunication giant Vodafone and 4Syte TV.

They will be honoured at the event which will come off at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) under the distinguished patronage of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The sixth edition of the Presidential Grand Ball will also commemorate the President’s 75th birthday.

---Myjoyonline