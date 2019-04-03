Yvonne Nelson Threatens Demo Over Dumsor

Ghanaian actress and movie producer Yvonne Nelson has threatened to embark on another demonstration if the current power outages is not fixed immediately.

In a tweet on Tuesday, she wrote: “#DUMSORMUSTSTOP !!!! We are gonna hit the streets soon if it doesn’t stop!”

This comes a few weeks after Ghanaian comedian, Derrick Kobina Bonney, known in showbiz as DKB also gave the Power Distribution Services (PDS) a one-week ultimatum to fix the recent erratic power supply also known as “dumsor” or he would embark on a demonstration.

In a video on his Instagram page, the comedian said he cannot afford to buy fuel for his generator every day.

“We thought ECG was horrible now the new one is Proper Dumsor or Permanent Dumsor, I don’t even know what their name is. 50 cedis fuel gone already to power generator, now I’m on my way to buy another one. Am I supposed to be using my money to buy fuel?

“Honestly, if this darkness continues for one week nobody should blame me if I do the dumsor demonstration again. Because I don’t belong to any political party so if you mess up, me I go hammer you. I don’t owe anybody an apology,” he noted.

On May 16, 2015, Yvonne Nelson spearheaded the #DumsorMustStop campaign which brought on board celebrities like Van Vicker, Prince David Osei, Wanlov Kubolor, Efya, DKB, Barima Sidney, Afia Schwarzenegger and D-Black.

The demonstration was aimed at putting pressure on government to urgently resolve the three-year energy crisis.

Over the past few weeks, there have been total blackouts in some parts of the country.

Companies within the power distribution chain and government have attributed the current power cuts on technical challenges.

The Minority in Parliament, as well as ACEP, have all called on government to release a dumsor timetable to enable Ghanaians and businesses plan their schedules ahead of time.