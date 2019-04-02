Genevieve Nnaji Explains Her Kind Of Feminism

Nollywood diva, Genevieve Nnaji, has said she is a woman who has rights to choices and can do whatever she feels like.

Nnaji, who spoke as a guest speaker at the London School of Economics Africa Summit in London, said feminism is human rights which give her the ability to make choices on her own terms.

“My own feminism is just human rights. I’m a woman who has rights to her own choices; I can do whatever I want whenever I want.

“It’s just that simple; if I were a man, it would be the same thing”, NAN quoted her as saying.

“At the end of the day I was born alone, I’m going to die alone, I breathe alone. So I definitely have the right to how I want to live my life,” Genevieve Nnaji added.

