Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
Music News | Apr 1, 2019

Da-Costa Surprises Akuapem Poloo With Big Birthday Party

Mustapha Attractive
Da-Costa Surprises Akuapem Poloo With Big Birthday Party

Headline artiste of Weebird Groupe, Da-Costa has released hit song such as ‘National Anthem’, ‘Ghanafuo’, ‘Seiho’, ‘Go Gaga, ‘Deedew’ and many more; is fired up with his music video for ‘Birthday’ hit song.

The well-choreographed music video was officially released today to commence the new month - April. The video was shot by Sam Armstrong with production coming from Carpass Nsenku.

[TUBE]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uXGhbLRBc8g&feature=youtu.be/TUBE]

Because of how viral the song trended, lovers of the song did their own dance videos to the song with crazy dance videos but the official music video also had some amazing dance moves.

In the music video, Rosemond Brown aka Akuapem Poloo was astonished that his boyfriend had not called her on her birthday but Da-Costa wowed her when he popped up surprisingly at her birthday party.

Watch all the fun Akuapem Polo and Da-Costa had in the music video.

Mustapha Attractive
Mustapha Attractive News Contributor
TOP STORIES

Nationwide Campaign On Road Safety Begins Ahead Of Easter

2 hours ago

Mahama Visits Accra Bus Stations Today Ahead Of Easter

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line