Senegalese-born Woman Gets French Gov't Spokesperson Job

The 39-year-old born in Dakar worked as Macron's media adviser during his presidential campaign.

• She praised her parents and siblings for helping her "break through glass ceilings".

Senegalese-born Sibeth Ndiaye has been appointed as the French government spokeswoman in new cabinet changes made by President Emmanuel Macron.

"France has given me a lot. Today, it's my turn to give something back," Ms Ndiaye said at a handover ceremony in Paris on Monday.

Ms Ndiaye obtained her French citizenship only three years ago.

She moved to Paris to study at university and became a left-wing student activist before joining the Socialist Party in 2002, news agency AFP reports.

"Her nomination is a strong endorsement of diversity in a high-profile job, a promotion and a sign of the president's trust," Philippe Grangeon, one of Macron's top advisers, told French daily Le Monde