Singer Adina Says She Is Not For Profanity

Singer Adina speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM on Friday said she would rather do songs her children could listen to.

According to her, profanity is not her style and she wouldn’t write songs her mom and kids wouldn’t be proud of.

She told Andy Dosty that, “there are certain things that I won’t put into my songs. It’s peculiar. I don’t wanna use some words. They should be songs that my mom can listen to. I wanna be able to play to my children. I pay mind to subjects when doing songs.”

—Adomonline