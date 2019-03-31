Modern Ghana logo

Mar 31, 2019

Knii Lante Partner MUSIGA To Support Ageing Musicians

Deluge Entertainment
The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) and The Ageing Musicians Welfare Fund (AMWEF) yesterday organized a health screening and walk for aged musicians in Ghana.

The medical screening was spearheaded by “52 Ambulances” hitmaker, Knii Lante who doubles as a Medical Specialist. The award-winning singer decided to offer his medical expertise as a way to appreciate the old stars, many of whom, inspired him in his music journey.

The event saw senior musicians like Pat Thomas, AB Crentsil, Alhaji Sidiku Buhari and many more turn out to partake in the activities.

