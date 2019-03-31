Shatta Wale Crowned Artist Of The Year At 3 Music Awards 2019

Decorated Dancehall Artist, Charles Nii Armah, popularly known as Shatta Wale has been crowned as the Music Man of the year - equivalent to the Artist of the year award - at the just ended ‘3 Music Awards 2019’.

The controversial musician emerged on top despite strong competition from Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Kuami Eugene to pick up the topmost award.

Once called Bandana, the self-acclaimed African Dancehall king won a total of 8 awards at the ceremony.

After picking the highest number of awards on the night, it came as no surprise when the Gringo hit-maker was announced as the Artist of the year for the 3 Music Awards, 2019.

Below is the List of Awards Shatta Wale won on the night;

Male Act Of The Year (Music Man) – Shatta Wale

Song Of The Year – Shatta Wale (My Level)

Most Viral Song Of The Year –Shatta Wale (Gringo)

Reggae Dancehall Song Of The Year – Shatta Wale (Gringo)

Digital Act Of The Year – Shatta Wale

Fan Army Of The Year – Shatta Movement

Reggae Dancehall Act Of The Year – Shatta Wale

Video Of The Year – Shatta Wale (Gringo)