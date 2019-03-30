kakra Kontonkyi Hails Sarkodie For Successfully Shaping Ghana Rap

One of the biggest challenges most artiste face is staying relevant after producing a hit song.

Ghanaians easily change their mind after listening to a hit song for long. So most artistes have to do extra work to remain relevant.

Musicians who have managed to stay relevant for decades deserve applause because it requires a lot of sacrifice as in the case of rapper Sarkodie according to Kakra Kontonkyi.

Kakra Kontonkyi in a comprehensive interview with FanteQuoo of "Inside Prime Page Tv," stated that Sarkodie has really shaped Ghana rap after taking over from the veterans.

Kakra Kontonkyi who’s well-known for the hit song “Nwom No” somewhere 2002 lauded the SarkCess Music CEO for continuing the legacy left behind by the veteran rappers including himself.

Kakra in the interview voiced out that, “Sarkodie stands tall taking into consideration all the contemporary rappers. He doesn’t show off like other artistes for all our material possessions are all vanity. In the case of Sarkodie, his choice of lyrics over the years have positive impact comparable to his peers.”

Kakraka Kontonkyi born Francis Atta Yeboah hinted that he’s looking forward to remixing his biggest song – Nwom No – with King Promise.

Watch full interview below: