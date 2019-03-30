Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
Coming Events | Mar 30, 2019

First Edition Of Ghana DJ, Band Concert Begins Today

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
First Edition Of Ghana DJ, Band Concert Begins Today

The First edition of Ghana DJ Awards brings to you Encore, an epic never-seen-before DJ-and-a-Band concert.

With Encore, patrons will see DJs play back songs and challenge the live band to perform them back-to-back in front of an audience.

The first edition of the event features award-winning lady DJ Nyce and the Premium Band.

DJ Nyce will perform in this battle game with a live band.

The event comes off today 30th March, 2019 at exactly 8pm. The event will take place at Afrik Gardens located at 10th Junction along the Dansoman-Sakaman Highway.

Encore was created by the brains behind Ghana DJ Awards and Hitz FM host and DJ Merqury Quaye.

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Vanessa Bless Nordzi Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

Nationwide Campaign On Road Safety Begins Ahead Of Easter

2 hours ago

Mahama Visits Accra Bus Stations Today Ahead Of Easter

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line