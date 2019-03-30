Coming Events | Mar 30, 2019 First Edition Of Ghana DJ, Band Concert Begins Today Vanessa Bless Nordzi The First edition of Ghana DJ Awards brings to you Encore, an epic never-seen-before DJ-and-a-Band concert. With Encore, patrons will see DJs play back songs and challenge the live band to perform them back-to-back in front of an audience. The first edition of the event features award-winning lady DJ Nyce and the Premium Band. DJ Nyce will perform in this battle game with a live band. The event comes off today 30th March, 2019 at exactly 8pm. The event will take place at Afrik Gardens located at 10th Junction along the Dansoman-Sakaman Highway. Encore was created by the brains behind Ghana DJ Awards and Hitz FM host and DJ Merqury Quaye. Vanessa Bless Nordzi Staff Writer
