Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
Celebrity | Mar 30, 2019

Shatta Wale Threatens To Beat Up Ghanaian Music Video Directors

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Shatta Wale Threatens To Beat Up Ghanaian Music Video Directors

Controversial Dancehall King, Shatta Wale recently chastised some Ghanaian video directors for copying Nigerian musicians. He posted on his Twitter page that Ghanaian video directors should learn to promote Ghana and be creative in their art instead of copying Nigerians.

This created a lot of controversies as several people jabbed the Gringo hitmaker saying his music videos are not of standard.

In a recent tweet by Shatta, he threatened to beat any video director who disagrees with what he said in his earlier post.

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Vanessa Bless Nordzi Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

Nationwide Campaign On Road Safety Begins Ahead Of Easter

2 hours ago

Mahama Visits Accra Bus Stations Today Ahead Of Easter

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line