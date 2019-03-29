Producers Of "Kpoo Keke" Beverage Deny Contacting Stonebwoy For Song

The management of Liberty Industries Ventures, producers of popular alcoholic beverage Kpoo Keke has denied contacting reggae dancehall artiste Stonebwoy for Kpoo Keke hit track.

In an exclusive interview with host DJ Nyaami on ‘WE DEY VIBE’ on SVTV Africa, Managing Director of Liberty Industries Ventures, Francis Afotey Mensah has denied that, the company has ever contacted Stonebwoy for the song. Mr Afotey who spoke in pidgin stated that; “Twi people dey talk say adepa na et)n nehu or ahwene pa enkasa, you see Stonebwoy just like the Kpoo Keke edey resonate with am like everybody else, so ebi like edey write en song wey the name just come pass through wey e feel say he for put for am there Kpoo Keke. Stonebwoy sef me ano meet am before” He noted.

Asked whether the company has recompense the artiste for the song he replied “We for no compensate Stonebwoy. Like Stonebwoy dey get compensation from the people wey dem dey patronize en music’’

Mr. Afotey Mensah added that, Stonebwoy is a big artist and wouldn’t like to be paid before doing or releasing his song.

“Stonebwoy sef eno dey like that, like he go do music then somebody go from somewhere can pay, Stonebwoy be big boy he no dey like that” he added.

He furthered that, he recently saw Stonebwoy and his wife on social media jamming and partying with the drink Kpoo Keke.

Kpoo Keke Atadwe and Ginger Liquor is a traditional brewed and blended drink from Ghana which came onto the market 2018. The drink became more popular after reggae dancehall artiste Stonebwoy in December 2018 released a song with the title ‘Kpoo Keke’. The song features some of Ghana’s finest acts including rapper Medikal, Darkovibes, Kelvin boy and Kwesi Arthur.

The much talked about beverage recently won ‘New Beverage of the Year’ at the Ghana Beverage Awards 2018.

Kpoo Keke Atadwe and Ginger Liquor is now Ghana’s leading and favorite liquor, traditionally brewed and blended for your soothing taste.