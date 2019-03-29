I Prefer Marrying A DJ --Yaa Sika

Fast-rising Ghanaian afro beats singer Alice Acheampong known widely as Yaa Sika with her trending debut song ‘Not For Free’ has disclosed her desire over her choice of man she wishes to marry.

Yaa Sika openly says she will always choose Djs over ministers and even doctors, Her reason is she is a musician and she think finding yourself a partner who can contribute to your career is one great point we must always consider.

According to Yaa Sika, Djs are very romantic and do really pay attention to women especially when you are a musician.

Yaa Sika who is currently trending with her debut single ‘Not For Free’ is yet to release the visuals of her music and she added’ My video project more of the content I used in the composition.