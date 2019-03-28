Queen Peezy Promises To Take Pataapa Back If He Explains His Actions

For the past few days, several videos of Patapaa with new lover has gone viral. Before leaving Ghana for Europe, he gave his girlfriend known as Queen Peezy, a promise ring; one that was an assurance that he loves and will marry her. Queen Peezy in a recent interview with Zionfelix revealed that Patapaa is a beast in bed and can ’bang’ her for 3 hours nonstop. She also made mention that Patapaa is a very caring guy and takes very good care of her. Queen Peezy confirmed reports that she wept like a baby and contacted Patapaa right after seeing the videos online but all he could say was that he will be returning to Ghana by ending of March hence will explain everything to her.

Watch the interview with Zionfelix below:

