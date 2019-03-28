Delay Refuses To Recognize Papa Shee As An Evangelist

TV presenter, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, refused to acknowledge secular-musician-turned-pastor, Papa Shee as an evangelist on her Delay Show.

The last part of her interview got heated when Papa Shee after preaching the word of God urged Delay to address him as an evangelist, but Delay refused.

Papa Shee said God spoke through him and that he is a vessel of God and must be respected as such, but Delay who seemed unfazed told him he couldn’t force her to call him an evangelist.

Papa Shee told Delay, “don’t call me Papa Shee, call me evangelist Papa Shee.”

But, Delay replied: “We thank you for coming to the show…you cannot force me to call you that.”

Watch the video below;

