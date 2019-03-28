Asamoah Gyan donates to Dzorwulu Special School (Video)

Black Stars Captain "Baby Jet" Asamoah Gyan has donated items worth thousands of Ghana Cedis to the Dzorwulu Special School in Accra.

The Kayserispor forward was accompanied by his manager Samuel Anim-Addo and some team members of his group.

The pupils upon seeing Asamoah Gyan could not hide their joy as they all wanted to get closer and touch him.

Speaking after the donation, Asamoah Gyan said that it is good to have time for the less privileged and it was obvious his visit has invigorated joy amongst the pupils.

“The children are happy and we are also happy, everyone is happy “ he said.

His Manager Samuel Anim Addo in a separate chat with Attractivemustapha.com said that their presence alone encourages the kids and most importantly offers the kids hope and a sense of belonging.

“This is certainly not going to be the last, we are going to keep doing it and we will do more", Samuel Anim-Addo added.

