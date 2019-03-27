Gospel Musician Godbless Drops New Single 'Aseda Donkomi'

Just as expected, Ghanaian Gospel Musician, Adjei Ebenezer Godbless popularly known as Akwasi Godbless on Stage has released the much-awaited song titled 'Aseda Donkomi'.

'Aseda Donkomi' is a song birthed from a place of deep thanksgiving for the innumerable blessings of God in his life's journey.

Speaking to the media, he said: "I come from a poor home but was able to complete the University since when you don’t have money is difficult to school."

The song was produced by Richkeys.

The song also has a high possibility of grabbing some top awards in Ghana.

Kindly listen and download 'Aseda Donkomi' by Godbless here: