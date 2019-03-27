Gospel News | Mar 27, 2019 Gospel Musician Godbless Drops New Single 'Aseda Donkomi' Eric Joe Ayivi Just as expected, Ghanaian Gospel Musician, Adjei Ebenezer Godbless popularly known as Akwasi Godbless on Stage has released the much-awaited song titled 'Aseda Donkomi'.'Aseda Donkomi' is a song birthed from a place of deep thanksgiving for the innumerable blessings of God in his life's journey.Speaking to the media, he said: "I come from a poor home but was able to complete the University since when you don’t have money is difficult to school."The song was produced by Richkeys.The song also has a high possibility of grabbing some top awards in Ghana.Kindly listen and download 'Aseda Donkomi' by Godbless here:
