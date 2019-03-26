empress gifty lines up brother sammy, s.p. kofi sarpong others for resurrection effect concert

Ghanaian multiple awards winning gospel singer Empress Gify has officially introduced to the industry another mega annual gospel event dubbed Resurrection Effect Concert.

The event is slated for 22 April on Easter Monday 2019 at the Forecourt of the of T.M.A the Tema Municipal assembly as event start at 4PM sharp.

Empress Gifty has been well accepted in the Ghana music scene and she is undoubtedly rated as one of the greatest performing gospel artistes in Ghana

The Event will witness some great performances from colleague gospel giants such as Brother Sammy, S.P. Kofi Sarpong, Perry Lokko and other musicians billed for surprises.

The show will be hosted by O.B Nartey.