Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
Gospel News | Mar 26, 2019

Empress Gifty Lines Up Brother Sammy, S.P. Kofi Sarpong Others For Resurrection Effect Concert

GhanaTunez
empress gifty lines up brother sammy, s.p. kofi sarpong others for resurrection effect concert

Ghanaian multiple awards winning gospel singer Empress Gify has officially introduced to the industry another mega annual gospel event dubbed Resurrection Effect Concert.

The event is slated for 22 April on Easter Monday 2019 at the Forecourt of the of T.M.A the Tema Municipal assembly as event start at 4PM sharp.

Empress Gifty has been well accepted in the Ghana music scene and she is undoubtedly rated as one of the greatest performing gospel artistes in Ghana

The Event will witness some great performances from colleague gospel giants such as Brother Sammy, S.P. Kofi Sarpong, Perry Lokko and other musicians billed for surprises.

The show will be hosted by O.B Nartey.

TOP STORIES

Nationwide Campaign On Road Safety Begins Ahead Of Easter

2 hours ago

Mahama Visits Accra Bus Stations Today Ahead Of Easter

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line