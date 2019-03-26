There Is Only One Answer To Ghana's Problems—John Dumelo

John Dumelo says embracing agriculture will take Ghana to higher height

John Dumelo says a vibrant agricultural sector could quench Ghana's thirst for imported products which is our biggest worry.

The actor, who owns a three-acre cassava farm in the Manya Krobo community in the Eastern Region, in separate tweets, explained why agriculture has the answer to most of Ghana's problems.

He noted that most of the imports to Ghana were agro-based, adding that a vibrant Agric sector could supply Ghanaian factories with the raw materials needed to produce such products.

He posted: "Agriculture has the answer to most of Ghana’s problems. Most of our imports are agro-based. Imagine Ghana having large factories producing rice, meat products, tomato paste etc? There will be no need to import, we will export our surplus. It’s also important to note that these factories should be wholly Ghanaian owned. Change starts with us. Let’s start small in our own way to make agriculture great again!".

His comments come days after President Akufo-Addo attributed the depreciation of the cedi to Ghanaians tastes for foreign goods.

According to the President, if Ghanaians manufactured some of the many products they import and or patronised locally made goods, the local currency’s yearly depreciation will not occur.

“I am thinking that our public discourse should also begin to focus much more on some of the structural problems involved in our currency. Yes, there are moments when you can fall…but there are structural problems we so far, do not articulate loudly enough in my view.

“We live in a country where we are overly dependent on the importation of things for our daily sustenance, things we can produce we continue to import them and at the same time, we don’t generate enough exports.

“That is the issue on the current account, the persistent deficit in our national income statistics on current account. That is what gives rise to the frailty or our currency,” the President said.

He was addressing a delegation from the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) led by their president, Anthony Forson.

—Graphic.com