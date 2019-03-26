Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
General News | Mar 26, 2019

Sister Debbie Was Giving Me Pressure To Marry Her—Medikal

Staff Writer
Medikal and Sister Debbie
Medikal and Sister Debbie

Medikal dropped his hit single “Ayekoo’” to celebrate his love for Fella Makafui and also confirmed in the song that his ex was giving him pressure to marry her.

After the breakup the two had been tight-lipped about what exactly caused the break up.

“I don’t want to go into details of it all, but she listened to people. When you listen to people too much you drop a lot of things,” he told Lexis Bill.

—Myjoyonline

TOP STORIES

Nationwide Campaign On Road Safety Begins Ahead Of Easter

2 hours ago

Mahama Visits Accra Bus Stations Today Ahead Of Easter

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line