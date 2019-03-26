I've Never Done Surgery For Body Enhancement — Mercy Johnson

Did she get some help? Yes. The only help she got, according to her, was working extra hard in the gym and doing everything else without going under the knife. It was just so unbelievable when she posted her new pictures on Instagram.

“I am the sum total of all my experiences. If you zoom in, you’ll see my battle scars (stretch marks) I carry them with pride, they’re a testimony of my journey. I’ve learnt how to work on the body, I want it naturally with full commitment and without surgery. (I have nothing against surgery by the way),” she had said to assert that no surgery was involved in achieving her new look. She added in another post with more alluring pictures of her new look,

“I know the struggle, I’ve been there, one day you wake up with a thousand stretchmarks across your tummy. You don’t recognize your body, you try everything that used to work and it doesn’t anymore. If you don’t like it, you can do something about it! If I can do it, my sister you can- NO surgery. Just commitment, something exciting is coming soon.”

Meanwhile, in a chat with Potpourri, the actress confirmed that they are recent pictures, which giveaway the big idea behind her new look.

“Yes, they are my recent pictures. I’m launching a new product,” she said and declined to speak further on what the product entails.

—Vanguardngr.com