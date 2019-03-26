Eugene Zuta Releases Faithful God

Gospel musician and worship leader Eugene Zuta, has just dropped a beautiful single song release to begin his ministry mission for 2019.

"Faithful God" is a cool worship song which pays tribute to the faithfulness of God in our lives and His goodness in all the circumstances of our lives. The song is masterfully produced by ace Christian sound engineer and celebrated musician KODA from his base in Tarkoradi and features Emmanuel Bludo Jnr. on drums and Prince Sennah on bass.

Expressing his desire for the song, Eugene said he wants anyone who listens to it, to experience the faithfulness of God in whatever situation they encounter.

Eugene Zuta has made tremendous contributions to gospel music minstry from his music director days in the University of Cape Coast, where he composed songs like Okasa and Da Nase , for Echoes of Calvary(Music wing of GHAFES-UCC) in 2004. He started his solo ministry in 2008, and has produced four albums which has blessed the church with such spirit filled songs like Fameyɛ, Yɛ Bɔ Som Wo, Wo So ( aka. Yesu eee), Woye Mame, Nkunim, just to mention a few.

He is currently the Interim President of the newly formed Christian Music Association, Ghana (CMAG), which seeks to bring all stakeholders in Christian music "mindindustry" (ministry and industry) together to provide a common platform for growth and national development.

If the impact of his music ministry is anything to go by, then Faithful God is set to bring many to a spiritual oasis where they will be refreshed by the presence of God.

