I Used To Sweep The Studio Of D-Black - Fameye

GB Music signee, Peter Fameye has opened up about the struggles of his past.

Speaking on the ‘Uncut’ show about some of the challenges he had to encounter to finally reach this level, Fameye revealed that not long ago he was always scaling the walls of his senior high school, Odorgonnor SHS, just to go and sweep the studio of Black Avenue Music, owned by rapper and musician D-Black.

The “Nothing I Get” hit maker also revealed that the one thing he enjoyed doing during his hustling days was how he would sweep the studio and go out and buy the beverage Burikina for “Tonga” hitmaker, Joey B.

He added that even though all of these were some hustles, he liked doing them because they kept him close to some of the movers in the rap game at the time and also thought him humility.

Fameye also disclosed in the interview with Zionfelix that he was caught scaling the wall one day by a teacher but he told the teachers that he couldn’t stop so if they want to dismiss him, they are at liberty to do so. This straight and truth answer he gave saved him because the teachers felt, he was being genuine and as such, they only gave him a portion of land to weed.

Fameye finally expressed his gratitute to God for uplifting him from all his struggles.