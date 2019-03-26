STU Campus Vibes To Be Premiered On March 28 At Sunyani Technical University

Sunyani Technical University Campus Vibes is an online campus TV series which basically details the lifestyle of students on campus. "Its a campus thing lets vibe" as the slogan of the series.

STU Campus Vibes is a new campus series highlighting students experiences and relationships on campus.

The twist and turns in this Gh Seth Konkonsa directed movie makes it the right therapy for their SRC Week Celebration as it scheduled to be premiered on March 28, 2019,

The series will be premiered at STU Auditorium 8pm and 9pm which rate's at a cool Gh5 single and Gh8 double.

STU Campus Vibes starrs personalities like MC PHILIMON, MR CHRIS, JOHN DUMELO, DIANA NIMKS, OBESE, KOFEY, OSEIKROM SIKANII, GUCCI BLANDIN, AND MANY MORE..

This show seems like it’s going to be a cute comedy that looks at different campus dynamics and relationships. If you feel like trying out a lighter show that’ll make you giggle, give Campus Vibes a try.

