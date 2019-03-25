Wendy Shay Bags 3 Nominations at VGMA 19

RuffTown Records signed act Wendy Shay has been nominated for this year’s VGMA. The female act who is barely a year in the music industry has already secured 3 nominations at the most prestigious award show in Ghana; Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

As the most talked about female act in the past year, she has already released a couple of singles and topped it up with an album as well. “Shay On You” which is the title has a total of 10 songs on it with 7 of them released as singles.

She is currently contending for the AfroPop Song of the Year with Uber Driver, New Artiste of the Year and her new album Shay on you with the Album of the Year nomination.

Ready or not, Wendy Shay is here to stay. Check out the official video of her new music video, Shay On You.