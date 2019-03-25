I Will Date A Guy Who Will Sponsor My Music Career – Eshun

The Ghana music industry is a male dominated zone which makes it difficult for most female artiste to make it to the top without being sexually harassed by their male counterparts.

There are some Ghanaian ladies who would rather take the high road and feel all the pain in order to reach the top than giving in to these men.

Regardless, songstress Eshun has stated that she doesn’t mind dating a guy who has an interest in sponsoring her music career.

According to eShun in an interview with DJ Reuben, she will only fall for a guy who meets her relationship standard.

“I’ll take it as a guy who wants to use his money to push the career of his girlfriend so there’s nothing wrong with that. However, I won’t hesitate to say no if I can’t develop any affection for the sponsor,” she added.

Touching on what she looks out for before saying I do, the “someone loves me” hitmaker voiced that the person must be understanding and good looks will be a plus but she holds the former in high esteem.

Eshun has been nominated in the Female Vocalist of the Year alongside Efya, Cina Soul, Adina, MzVee and Diana Hamilton in the upcoming VGMAs.