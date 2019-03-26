Irish Community Celebrates Saint Patrick’s Day In Accra

Irish Community in Ghana converged at the Accra Polo Club on Saturday, March 23, 2019 to honor the memory of Saint Patrick, one of their revered religious leaders.

Saint Patrick’s Day, otherwise known as the Feast of Saint Patrick, is a cultural and religious celebration held on 17 March, the traditional death date of Saint Patrick.

Saint Patrick is the foremost patron saint of Ireland.

The celebration has been a national holiday for Ireland over the last 20 years.

The celebration in Accra was hosted by Irish mining and construction giant, PW Ghana Limited, and attracted individuals from Sierra Leone and Nigeria.

General Manager of PW Ghana Limited, Tony O’Neill speaking at the night, noted that the Irish society in Ghana was into religious and business activities.

The CEO of PW Ghana, Len Comerford observed the great influence that the Irish society has on the world, especially in the areas of engineering, business and religion.

He noted for instance that the White House, the seat of the US Government, was designed by an Irish and that the Submarine was built by an Irish national.

In attendance at the ceremony were Sierra Leone’s Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources, Dr. Morie Manyeh, and deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Ireland, Abuja, Nigeria, Joseph Kennedy.

—Daily Guide