VGMA 2019 Voting Begins

Organizers of this year's Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Charter House Ghana, have issued a reminder to the general public that the official voting for the awards scheme begins tomorrow Monday, 25th March, 2019.

Speaking in a chat with Attractivemustapha.com , the Public Relations Officer of Charterhouse, in the person of George Quaye outlined the categories that are eligible for public voting and the non-voting categories.

He mentioned the following categories to be voted by the general public

Public Categories

1. Gospel song of the year

2. Highlife song of the year

3. Hiplife song of the year

4. Hip-hop song of the year

5. Afro-pop song of the year

6. Reggae/dancehall song of the year

7. Gospel Artiste of the year

8. Highlife Artiste of the year

9. Reggae/dancehall artiste of the year

10. Hiplife/hip-hop artiste of the year

11. Rapper of the year

12. Group of the year

13. Best collaboration of the year

14. Most Popular Song of the Year

15. Artiste of the Year

16. New artiste of the year

17. Best Music Video of the year

whiles the Non-Public Categories

18. Songwriter the year

19. Record of the year

20. Best Male vocal performance

21. Best Female vocal performance

22. Album of the Year

23. Instrumentalist of the Year

24. Sound Engineer of the Year

25. Producer of the Year

26. Traditional Artiste of the Year

27. Life Time Achievement Award

28. African Artiste of the year

29. Artiste of the Decade

30. Best African Collabo

Notable musicians competing for the ultimate crown which is the artiste of the year are the "Rockstar" Kwami Eugene, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, King Promise, Sarkodie, Joe Mettle and it is open for public voting.

The voting code which is 1767 across all networks remains unchanged with possibly an official voting website for people who would want to vote through online platform.

The voting According to George Quaye who spoke in an interview with Attractive Mustapha will run from now till early may since the event is scheduled for Saturday, May 18, 2019.

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is 20 years since its inception. The event calendar for VGMA 2019 starts on April 6 with a Nominees Jam at the Kumasi Mall, continues on May 16 with the VGMA Industry Awards Night in Accra before the main awards on Saturday, May 18.

The venue for the main awards has not yet been communicated by Charterhouse.