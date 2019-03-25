VGMA 2019 Voting Begins

Organizers of this year's Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Charter House Ghana, have issued a reminder to the general public that the official voting for the awards scheme begins tomorrow Monday, 25th March, 2019.
Speaking in a chat with Attractivemustapha.com , the Public Relations Officer of Charterhouse, in the person of George Quaye outlined the categories that are eligible for public voting and the non-voting categories.
He mentioned the following categories to be voted by the general public
Public Categories
1. Gospel song of the year
2. Highlife song of the year
3. Hiplife song of the year
4. Hip-hop song of the year
5. Afro-pop song of the year
6. Reggae/dancehall song of the year
7. Gospel Artiste of the year
8. Highlife Artiste of the year
9. Reggae/dancehall artiste of the year
10. Hiplife/hip-hop artiste of the year
11. Rapper of the year
12. Group of the year
13. Best collaboration of the year
14. Most Popular Song of the Year
15. Artiste of the Year
16. New artiste of the year
17. Best Music Video of the year
whiles the Non-Public Categories
18. Songwriter the year
19. Record of the year
20. Best Male vocal performance
21. Best Female vocal performance
22. Album of the Year
23. Instrumentalist of the Year
24. Sound Engineer of the Year
25. Producer of the Year
26. Traditional Artiste of the Year
27. Life Time Achievement Award
28. African Artiste of the year
29. Artiste of the Decade
30. Best African Collabo
Notable musicians competing for the ultimate crown which is the artiste of the year are the "Rockstar" Kwami Eugene, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, King Promise, Sarkodie, Joe Mettle and it is open for public voting.
The voting code which is 1767 across all networks remains unchanged with possibly an official voting website for people who would want to vote through online platform.
The voting According to George Quaye who spoke in an interview with Attractive Mustapha will run from now till early may since the event is scheduled for Saturday, May 18, 2019.
The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is 20 years since its inception. The event calendar for VGMA 2019 starts on April 6 with a Nominees Jam at the Kumasi Mall, continues on May 16 with the VGMA Industry Awards Night in Accra before the main awards on Saturday, May 18.
The venue for the main awards has not yet been communicated by Charterhouse.
VGMA 2019 Voting Begins
Organizers of this year's Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Charter House Ghana, have issued a reminder to the general public that the official voting for the awards scheme begins tomorrow Monday, 25th March, 2019.
Speaking in a chat with Attractivemustapha.com , the Public Relations Officer of Charterhouse, in the person of George Quaye outlined the categories that are eligible for public voting and the non-voting categories.
He mentioned the following categories to be voted by the general public
Public Categories
1. Gospel song of the year
2. Highlife song of the year
3. Hiplife song of the year
4. Hip-hop song of the year
5. Afro-pop song of the year
6. Reggae/dancehall song of the year
7. Gospel Artiste of the year
8. Highlife Artiste of the year
9. Reggae/dancehall artiste of the year
10. Hiplife/hip-hop artiste of the year
11. Rapper of the year
12. Group of the year
13. Best collaboration of the year
14. Most Popular Song of the Year
15. Artiste of the Year
16. New artiste of the year
17. Best Music Video of the year
whiles the Non-Public Categories
18. Songwriter the year
19. Record of the year
20. Best Male vocal performance
21. Best Female vocal performance
22. Album of the Year
23. Instrumentalist of the Year
24. Sound Engineer of the Year
25. Producer of the Year
26. Traditional Artiste of the Year
27. Life Time Achievement Award
28. African Artiste of the year
29. Artiste of the Decade
30. Best African Collabo
Notable musicians competing for the ultimate crown which is the artiste of the year are the "Rockstar" Kwami Eugene, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, King Promise, Sarkodie, Joe Mettle and it is open for public voting.
The voting code which is 1767 across all networks remains unchanged with possibly an official voting website for people who would want to vote through online platform.
The voting According to George Quaye who spoke in an interview with Attractive Mustapha will run from now till early may since the event is scheduled for Saturday, May 18, 2019.
The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is 20 years since its inception. The event calendar for VGMA 2019 starts on April 6 with a Nominees Jam at the Kumasi Mall, continues on May 16 with the VGMA Industry Awards Night in Accra before the main awards on Saturday, May 18.
The venue for the main awards has not yet been communicated by Charterhouse.