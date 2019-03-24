I went to Israel - Majid Michel debunks throat surgery rumours

Ghanaian actor, Majid Michel has reacted to reports which claimed was jetted out of Ghana on a medical trip abroad.

Unconfirmed reports ran rife that the star actor was flown out of the country to undergo throat surgery in an unnamed country—but according to him, those reports are fake.

Majid spotted in Ghanaian pastor and Prophet, Reindolph Oduro Gyebi aka Eagle Prophet’s Facebook live video and as monitored by GHPAGE.com, stated that he rather went to Israel, Jerusalem, “the Holy land, the land of milk and honey”.

“I was in Jerusalem, the holy land, the land of milk and honey. When I went to Israel and was reading the Bible,I was in the location where the story was told. So I am reading the first miracle Jesus performed in Canaan and I am reading the verse in Canaan, where he performed the miracle.” Majid Michel said.

“I had close friends calling to ask me if it’s true I am going for surgery and— though— I was in America at the time, I didn’t go there for surgery. Some blogger decided to stir the media, probably because I have been off social media for a while.”

“I wasn’t in town and a couple of people called me to say a blogger called them to ask them if I was in town or not, which they said I was out of town. So he went on my Instagram page, picked a picture of an advert I have done for Air France and added that Majid was in a hospital for surgery. Which is false, fake.” Majid added.

Majid surprised movie fans a few years ago by announcing that he was quitting acting for a new life as a preacher.

In 2018, the actor, who is very popular among movie fans in Ghana and even in Nigeria complained about losing his voice, in an interview he granted on Peace FM and other news media.

Despite undergoing medical checkups at different hospitals within the past two years, Majid claimed, the doctors had told him there was nothing wrong with his voice.

“I don’t know what is wrong with my voice. I have checked at Korle-bu and 37 Military hospitals and they all said there is nothing wrong with my voice. They have checked my throat and everything is perfect,” he stated.