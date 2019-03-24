I Pimp Ladies To Rich Men – Tracey Boakye Reveals

Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye is well known currently for her four business, Shakira Movie Productions, Signature Salon, Short Code by Tracey Boakye, and the new baby Sharp Deliveries. Aside all these lucrative businesses the actress / entrepreneur stated that she is also into pimping beautiful ladies to rich men.

Speaking with Zionfelix recently on the ‘Uncut’ after the press conference of Kofas Media’s “Away Bus” movie, the actress revealed that aside all the great food, drinks at her bar, grill, and lounge, a client could also be hooked to a beautiful lady so far as he is willing to spend some good money.

The mother of one also stated that everything in Ghana these days is about money and as a result, she willingly pimps rich men to beautiful ladies they cannot approach themselves on normal days. At the end of the day, the men have a good time and the ladies also get paid so it is a win-win situation.