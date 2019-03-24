Ghanaians Love Profane Songs Compared To Inspirational Songs -Evangelist Papa Shee

Ghanaian highlife artiste who also doubles as an Evangelist, Papa Shee, has indicated that Ghanaians prefer profane songs to inspirational songs.

According to the Evangelist, this inspired him to compose and release songs like ‘Koyon So’ and 'Ate pa' which gives a vivid description of the body parts of a woman.

"I had to meet a lot of Ashanti ladies, Fanti ladies, Ewe ladies and Ga ladies because they were well endowed and many accepted it," Papa Shee said on the Delay show.

Evangelist Papa Shee revealed that when he was singing profane songs he heard the calling of the Lord but never heeded to it because he enjoyed being in darkness than seeing the light.

He added that his major turnaround came after he almost suffered a plane crash on his way back from Germany when all effort to retrieve his money from his 'Boy Wonder' mixtape proved futile.

"Jesus Christ revealed himself to me and promised that he will be with me every step of the way so I have to go and preach the gospel".

He noted that he has remained chaste for the past 5-years since he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and personal saviour.

