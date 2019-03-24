Kwesi Arthur, La meme gang, Quamina MP and others perform at Boiler room x Ballantine’s True Music A

Boiler Room x Ballantine’s organisers of the True Music Africa brought the event to Accra this time around. The tour unearths True Music artists and their stories of doing it for themselves in the underground music scene.

The event came off on Saturday March 23rd at Sandbox beach saw performances from Kwesi Arthur, La Meme Gang, Amaarae, Vision DJ and DJ Mic Smith.

True Music Africa shares artistes’ insights and experiences of their local music scenes via a compelling documentary series. Also, Boiler Room x Ballantine’s are committed to supporting and celebrating uncompromising artistes who do it ‘their way’.

Watch the performances and drop your comments below