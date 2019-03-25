'The Burial Of Kojo' Wins Award At Luxor African Film Festival

The movie was also co-produced by actress Ama K Abebrese and Kwaku Obeng Boateng. "The Burial of Kojo" is also the first Ghanaian movie to be premiered on the popular movie streaming site Netflix.

On February 15, barely seven months after the world premiere of the movie, African American director, scriptwriter, producer, marketer and distributor Ava DuVernay took to Twitter to announce that she’s made it possible for The Burial of Kojo, to premiere on Netflix through her company, Array, on March 31, 2019.

Read more: Ghanaian-produced movie to make Netflix debut in March

The movie was first premiered in August 2018 at the AMC Empire Theatre in Times Square, New York City, as part of the Urban World Film Festival presented by HBO.

The movie is also touring in different in the United States of America including Seattle, Atlanta, San Francisco, Virginia, Houston, Washington and Los Angeles.

The surreal film follows the story of Esi as she recounts her childhood and the tumultuous relationship between her father, Kojo and her uncle, Kwabena, whose lives are intertwined with so much tension, subtle hatred and a thirst for revenge that must be accomplished with whatever it takes.

—Myjoyonline