Cabum And Rocky Dawuni Finally Bury The Hatchet

Ghanaian Legendary producer and reggae artiste, Rocky Dawuni, has finally buried the hatchet with rapper Cabum after the latter accused him of stealing his father, Alhaji Frimpong's song.

Cabum had accused Mr. Dawuni of copyright breaches when the latter released a re-recorded version of Alhaji Frimpong's 'Kyenkyen Bi Edi Mewu' song, off his latest 'Beat of Zion album'.

But responding to Cabum, Rocky explained that the motive behind re-recording the song was to honour Alhaji Frimpong's legacy as a trailblazer of the highlife genre. Rocky subsequently promised to visit Alhaji Frimpong's family to inform them about his plans to pay them royalties from the song.

Rocky has since visited Cabum and are co-existing peacefully. Cabum wrote on his Instagram page; “It was nice meeting u sir, Da legendary Mr. Rocky Dawuni u have such a great heart. #Chedeshi”.