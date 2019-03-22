Mr Eazzi's Passport Seized By The US Embassy

Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, better known by his stage name Mr Eazi, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur.

He is the pioneer of Banku music, a fusion sound he describes as a mixture of Ghanaian highlife and Nigerian chord progressions and patterns.

Mr Eazi’s international passport was reportedly seized by the US Embassy, a twist of event that might lead to the rescheduling of his Canadian tour expected to take off soon.

The singer who apologized to fans and further explained his ordeal via his insta-story added that if his passport is not released, he won’t be able to travel out of the UK.

Mr Eazi further assured his fans that if by the end of today his passport is not released, he will have to cancel all his March tours in order to avoid future disappointments and also work with his team on how to make refunds to the fans who have bought ticket.

He wrote;

“I wanna thank all my fans for the support & understanding thus far, the update is that my passport is still at the US Embassy here in London and as such even tho i have my Canadian visa, i cannot travel to make it to my show in Canada as i cannot leave the UK without an international passport.

“My team will be providing details on rescheduling & refunds etc bless up. Also if by close of business tomorrow i have no word on my passport, i will be rescheduling all my March Tour Dates to avoid further disappointment, of my fans,”Mr Eazi wrote on his Insta story.

Report of Mr Eazi’s passport being seized by the US embassy, came after it was also reported that he missed out on performing at the 2019SXSW conference and festival which went down in Austin, Texas in the United States due to visa issues.

