I Go To Church Once A Year - Tracey Boakye

Kumawood Actress Tracey Boakye recently stated in an interview that she attends church once in a year.

According to the enterprising mother of one, she only attends church once in a year, the 31st December watch night service, where she goes to thank God for all his mercies and blessings in the year.

She also stressed that even though she hardly goes to church all her prayers are always answered by her maker.

Tracey made this revelation on the ‘Uncut’ show in response to allegations that she visits the shrine for success.

She stressed that anytime she hears such things, she becomes devasted because she only believes in God.

Watch interview below: