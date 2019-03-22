IYes Foundation Donates To Lilwin’s Great Minds International School

IYes Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has donated items to Great Minds International School (GMIS) established by popular Ghanaian actor and musician Kwadwo Nkansah also otherwise known as Lilwin.

The IYes Foundation founded by Pastor Brian Amoateng handed a sum of Ghc 5000 cedis to the Student Support Scheme.

The organisation also gave full scholarships to five students who will be catered for throughout their tertiary education.

The IYes foundation presented 20 bags of cement to support the building of the boarding school.

Lilwin after receiving the donation on behalf of the school expressed his gratitude to Pastor Amoateng for his kind gesture.

Lilwin noted that this kind gesture by the IYes team will go a long way to motivate the students especially the less privileged ones as they look forward to becoming great and responsible citizens.

Great Minds International School is expected to hold its first speech and prize giving day next month as thriving students and teachers will be appreciated.