Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
General News | Mar 22, 2019

IYes Foundation Donates To Lilwin’s Great Minds International School

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
IYes Foundation Donates To Lilwin’s Great Minds International School

IYes Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has donated items to Great Minds International School (GMIS) established by popular Ghanaian actor and musician Kwadwo Nkansah also otherwise known as Lilwin.

The IYes Foundation founded by Pastor Brian Amoateng handed a sum of Ghc 5000 cedis to the Student Support Scheme.

The organisation also gave full scholarships to five students who will be catered for throughout their tertiary education.

The IYes foundation presented 20 bags of cement to support the building of the boarding school.

Lilwin after receiving the donation on behalf of the school expressed his gratitude to Pastor Amoateng for his kind gesture.

Lilwin noted that this kind gesture by the IYes team will go a long way to motivate the students especially the less privileged ones as they look forward to becoming great and responsible citizens.

Great Minds International School is expected to hold its first speech and prize giving day next month as thriving students and teachers will be appreciated.

321201961505 vaqduhgtsn img20190321wa0007

321201961505 j5fqi7t2g0 img 20190321 080844 329

321201961506 otjvn0y442 img20190321wa0008

321201961508 h41o266fea img20190321wa0012

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Vanessa Bless Nordzi Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

Nationwide Campaign On Road Safety Begins Ahead Of Easter

2 hours ago

Mahama Visits Accra Bus Stations Today Ahead Of Easter

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line